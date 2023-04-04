News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
23 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
49 minutes ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Wigan Warriors V St Helens: Paul Wellens discusses the significance of the Good Friday Derby

Paul Wellens says Wigan Warriors and St Helens have always brought the best out of each other.

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

The two teams go head-to-head this week in the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium (K.O. 3pm).

Wellens knows exactly what the fixture means to the two towns, having experienced the game from a number of perspectives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve seen it from a supporters angle, I’ve seen it from a players angle, and now it’ll be as a head coach,” he said.

Paul WellensPaul Wellens
Paul Wellens
Most Popular

“We realise it’s an important game for people from both towns.

“This fixture always carries more significance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you were going to pick one game that you wanted to win then it’d be this one.

“The only matches that come bigger than this are the play-offs or the cup finals, so it creates a lot of excitement.

Matty Peet and Paul WellensMatty Peet and Paul Wellens
Matty Peet and Paul Wellens

“There are similarities between both towns and both teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Historically Wigan have had a lot of success, and likewise we have.

“What both teams need is each other to be strong, and I think we bring out the best in each other, and you’ll see that on Friday.

“We’re just focusing on our performance because that’s going to be key for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s important to approach big games in a relaxed manner.

“There’s a lot of energy around the game and you’ve got to play it in a certain way, but at the same time you’ve got to be smart and not let the emotion get the better of you.

“We know there are different challenges when you approach big games, but I’ve got every confidence in this group because they’ve shown they can handle the big occasions.

“A win would give everyone a huge boost, but we’re not focussing too much on the outcome, it’s all about the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If we can get that right then the result usually follows.”

Read More
Matty Peet provides injury update- while key man is handed suspension

Wellens says he’s looking forward to coming up against Matty Peet for the first time, with both coaches knowing exactly what the Good Friday Derby means.

“It’s great for both towns,” he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m immensely proud as a St Helens lad to coach my hometown team, and I’m sure it’s exactly the same for Matty.

“I was delighted to see him get the opportunity to coach Wigan.

“He’s had a good reputation for a long time now, and quickly got success last year.

“It’s great for me to go up against a coach of Matty’s capabilities and we look forward to the challenge on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I love coming to the DW.

“It’s a great place to come and play.

“Thousands of people are going to come to watch Wigan, but we’ve also sold-out our allocation.

“This fixture does deserve a complete sell-out, and I think we’ll get very close to that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both teams will be without key players on Friday afternoon, with Jai Field, Cade Cust and Alex Walmsley all ruled out.

Wellens stated: "It’s unfortunate because what these fixtures deserve is the best v best.

"It’s a huge occasion and it’d be even better having all those players on the field.

"There’s still a lot of quality out there, but it’s disappointing for both those guys because they add a great deal to both teams.”

St HelensWiganJai Field