Wigan Warriors V St Helens: Matty Peet provides injury update- while key man is handed suspension
Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet is hopeful one player could be back from injury in time for the Good Friday Derby clash against St Helens at the DW Stadium.
Liam Marshall missed Thursday’s victory over Leigh Leopards because of a foot injury, while Cade Cust was absent due to a bulging disc in his neck.
During the match itself, Jai Field was added to the injury list, with the 25-year-old forced off before full time with a pulled hamstring.
Ahead of this week’s game, Peet confirmed: “Jai is out eight to 10 weeks.
“Although it sounds like a hit for us, he initially thought it was the same as last time, so that fact he doesn’t need an operation is a bonus for us.
"We’re all relieved because it’d be a big difference if it was four months, you’d be looking at the backend of the season.
"He’s a pretty upbeat character.
"Cade is going to depend on a few check-ups every couple of weeks.
"He won’t need an operation either.
"It’s a challenge for us certainly but one we look forward to.
"Liam (Marshall) hasn’t trained yet, so we will see how he gets on, but he’s got a good chance."
The Warriors will be without Willie Isa, who has received a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in the game against Leigh.
Joe Wardle is available for the fixture, but has been handed a £250 fine.
"It’s quite exciting for coaches when you get these sort of challenges,” Peet added.
"You roll with the punches throughout the season, because these are the things that can define you.
"People can play different positions or someone can come into the squad and claim the moment.
“Kai’s (Pearce-Paul) has been champing at the bit during the season so we’ve got options.
"You always wish everyone was available for every game but you know when you put your squad together it will be tested.
"No one individual will separate this game, it will be about moments and team commitment.
"This week, I don’t think it makes too much difference.”
St Helens have their own injury concerns, with Alex Walmsley forced off after only three minutes in their victory over Wakefield.