Wigan Warriors V St Helens preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Magic Weekend clash

Matty Peet’s side enter the derby game in great form, with four Super League wins on the bounce since their triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of May.

They were defeated by St Helens in the Good Friday game between the two sides, but produced a win in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Elland Road.

The Opposition:

The Magic Weekend returns to St James' Park this weekend

St Helens currently sit at the top of the Super League table, two points ahead of Wigan.

They head into this game on the back of a 20-18 defeat against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, but had won five games on the bounce prior to that.

The Coach:

Kristian Woolf has done a good job since arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2020.

Prior to taking the role, his previous experience came in the NRL, where he acted as an assistant coach at clubs such as Newcastle Knights, as well as leading the Tongan national team.

With St Helens, he has won two Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup, continuing the good work done by Justin Holbrook before him.

Key Man:

One of the main creative sparks in the St Helens team has been Jack Welsby, who has made 19 assists, which is the third most in the competition so far this season.

A player they will be without is Super League top-scorer Tommy Makinson, due to a hamstring injury.

Previous Meetings:

The two teams have already met on two occasions this year, with the first coming in Good Friday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Despite taking the lead through Jai Field, the Warriors were beaten 22-4, with the home side enjoying a dominant second half.

The second game between the sides came at Elland Road in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Despite going into the break with the lead, Wigan needed to come from behind in the second half to claim the victory, as Liam Marshall went over for the winner.

Final Thoughts:

This is set to be the most intense clash between the two sides so far this season.