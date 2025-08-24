Bevan French of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his side that will host Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Peet has made two changes to his Wigan side that went down to a 10-6 defeat to Hull KR last Friday, with Bevan French and Junior Nsemba returning, replacing Abbas Miski and Tyler Dupree.

French has missed almost two months of action with a calf injury, so his return is timely, given there are five rounds remaining of the regular campaign.

Nsemba returns having missed last week’s defeat to Hull KR through head injury protocols. Nsemba starts on the bench against Wakefield, with Sam Walters retaining his starting spot in the back-row.

Meanwhile, Miski comes out of the 17-man squad alongside Dupree, who is 18th man.

As for Wakefield, Daryl Powell has been able to welcome back star man Tom Johnstone from almost two months on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Tyler Dupree.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt; Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Oliver Pratt, Tom Johnstone; Jake Trueman, Mason Lino; Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Matty Storton, Josh Griffin, Isaiah Vagana, Jay Pitts. Subs: Renouf Atoni, Mathieu Cozza, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili. 18th man: Josh Rourke.

The Round 23 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.