Wigan Warriors V Wakefield Trinity preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Easter Monday game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from the Good Friday Derby defeat against St Helens.

This is the second time in just over a week that they have come up against Trinity, having knocked them out of the Challenge Cup last Sunday.

Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors welcome Wakefield to the DW Stadium

As part of Rivals Round, Wakefield took on Castleford Tigers at Belle Vue on Thursday night.

It was a game to forget, as they suffered a 34-4 defeat, with Liam Kay going over for their consolation.

Prior to their recent back-to-back defeats, with the other being the cup game against Wigan, they had won the previous four matches.

The Coach:

Willie Poching took over at Belle Vue on an interim basis last season, before being handed the job permanently.

As a player, Wakefield was the 48-year-old’s first club on English soil, before he moved to Leeds.

Despite this being his first job as a head coach, he has worked under Tony Smith as an assistant at both Warrington and Hull KR.

Previous Meeting:

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick in the most recent match between the two.

Despite a strong start from Wakefield, Wigan remained composed and defended well.

Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well.

Final Thoughts:

Both teams will be hoping to bounce back from recent defeats and may have to change their teams due to such a short turnaround.