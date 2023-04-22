Wigan Warriors V Wakefield Trinity preview: Here is the key information ahead of Sunday's game

Matty Peet’s side are enjoying a strong run of form, with five consecutive wins under their belt.

Last time out they produced a 13-6 victory over top of the table Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Here is some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium

Kick off time

The fixture will get underway at 3.05pm- which is five minutes later than originally scheduled.

This is due to the government’s testing of the national alert system, which will send an alarm to every mobile phone in the UK with 4G or 5G signal.

The unique moment will see thousands of phones inside the DW Stadium go off simultaneously around the ground.

Mark Applegarth

The Opposition

Wakefield have endured a torrid start to the season, losing all nine of their games.

Attack has been their main problem, with only 47 points scored.

They have failed to go over for a try on five occasions, including their 32-0 defeat to Leigh last time out.

They also have the second worst defence in the competition, conceding 266 points in total.

Their form leaves them bottom of the table, but are only behind 11th place Hull FC and 10th Castleford Tigers by four points.

Key Men

Mason Lino was one of Wakefield’s biggest threats last season, with the 29-year-old providing 15 assists in Super League.

The scrum-half could be key in helping Trinity get over their current problems in attack.

Jay Pitts (351) and Jai Whitbread (349) are both high up the tackle charts this year, but it is hard to pick out a true standout performer.

The Coach

Mark Applegarth became the Wakefield head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

During his playing career he spent time with the Yorkshire side, as well as representing York City Knights, Central Queensland Capras and Batley Bulldogs.

Before taking the top job at Belle Vue, the 38-year-old had previously been Trinity’s head of youth.

Previous Meetings

The two teams have already gone head-to-head at the DW Stadium earlier this year.

Liam Marshall went over for four tries and Bevan French claimed a brace in a 60-0 win for Wigan.

Liam Farrell, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Cade Cust were also on the scoresheet.

Peet’s side also won three of the four meetings between the two teams last season.

The first came in the Challenge Cup last April, with the Warriors coming away from Belle Vue with a 36-6 victory.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, while Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell were all on the scoresheet as well.

Just over a week later, the pair met at the DW Stadium in Super League.

This time Field claimed a brace, as did Bevan French and Brad Singleton.

Abbas Miski, Harry Smith and Cade Cust all scored as well in a 54-10 win.

It was more of the same in the third game, with Wigan producing a 46-22 victory at Belle Vue.

Kai Pearce-Paul, French and Miski all claimed braces, while Liam Marshall and Farrell went over too.

In their fourth meeting of 2022, it was Wakefield who came out on top.

Tries from Sam Halsall and Field were nothing more than consolations in a 30-12 defeat.

Super League History

Wigan have won 45 of the meetings between the two teams in Super League.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have beaten the Warriors on 14 occasions, including a 62-0 victory back in 2016.

Trinity’s last victory at the DW Stadium was during the 2017 season, with Wigan winning their last eight home games against this weekend’s visitors.

Form Guide

Wigan Warriors- W W W W W

Wakefield Trinity- L L L L L

Potential Milestones

Bevan French needs one try to reach the 100 mark in his career.

He has claimed 64 for the Warriors (2019-2023) and 35 for Parramatta Eels (2016-2018).

Elsewhere this Weekend

It’s set to be a busy Sunday for the Warriors.

Ahead of the first team game between Wigan and Wakefield at the DW Stadium, the two academy sides are in action at Robin Park Arena (K.O. 11.30am).

As well as that, a LDRL festival is also taking place at the club’s training ground.

Elsewhere, Warriors Women head to Wales to take on Cardiff Demons in their first Challenge Cup group game (K.O. 2pm).

Kris Ratcliffe’s side started their season last week with a 22-22 draw against Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s scholarship side have already been in action this week, as they produced a 50-22 victory over Trinity at the Be Well Support Stadium on Wednesday night.

Final Thoughts

Wigan are the clear favourites in Sunday’s Super League game.

They have been impressive in attack in the last few games, while Wakefield are struggling for points.

It’s hard to make a proper case for the visitors, but that doesn’t mean Matty Peet’s side still shouldn’t be wary.

There is some quality in the Trinity squad, so the Warriors will have to do their job.

If they are able to make a bright start then you’d imagine it’d be another huge score.

Wakefield have been around the bottom of the table for a number of years, and unfortunately for them this looks like the year they will go down.

