Wigan Warriors V Warrington Wolves preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

The evening will see the club celebrate its Heritage Day, as well as the two sides playing for the returning Locker Cup.

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of last week’s victory over Hull KR, where Bevan French and Liam Marshall both scored hat-tricks.

The Opposition:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium

Warrington have endured a season to forget so far.

They currently sit in 10th, and have only won seven times in 21 Super League games.

Heading into this game, they’ve lost three consecutive matches.

The most recent of those losses came against Huddersfield, as they were beaten 32-22 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Their last victory came at the Magic Weekend against Catalans Dragons, in what was only their second win since the last time they faced Wigan back in April.

The Coach:

During his playing career, Daryl Powell played for a number of clubs including Sheffield Eagles, as well as representing Great Britain and England.

While with Keighley Cougars, he enjoyed his first taste of coaching, as he took on a joint role with the club.

This was followed by spells with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, before he joined Castleford Tigers in 2013.

He helped the club reach the 2013 Challenge Cup final and the 2017 Super League Grand Final during a successful stint at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Following his departure at the end of 2021, he took over at Warrington Wolves.

Key Men:

Matty Ashton is Warrington’s top try-scorer this season, with 13 to his name.

A number of former Wigan players are also part of Powell’s squad, including George Williams, Joe Bullock and Matty Nicholson.

Previous Meeting:

Earlier this season, the Warriors came away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium with a huge victory.

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall both went over for braces in a 40-22 win for Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard were on the scoresheet as well.

Final Thoughts: