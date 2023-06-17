The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Matty Peet’s side have only won two of their last six games, with one of those victories coming against Leeds Rhinos in the previous round of the cup.

Here is some of the key information ahead of this weekend’s game:

Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon

The opposition

Warrington have enjoyed a solid season so far.

They started the campaign with eight straight victories, before being defeated by Wigan in round nine.

The Wolves currently sit second in the Super League table, with an overall record of 11 wins and four defeats in 15 games.

George Williams knows the DW Stadium well

Heading into Sunday’s match, they have endured a mixed run of form, suffering back-to-back victories against Leigh Leopards and Hull FC before last weekend’s victory over Huddersfield Giants.

To book their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, they overcame Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Matty Ashton went over for a brace, while Matt Dufty was also on the scoresheet, in the 16-14 win at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Key men

George Williams will be a familiar face to Wigan fans, having spent many years with his hometown club prior to his move to the NRL.

After returning from Australia in 2021, the scrum-half joined the Wolves, where initially struggled to find his best form.

This year that has not been a problem for the 28-year-old, with his performances making him one of the standout players in the competition.

So far this season, he has provided 13 assists and made 355 carries.

Meanwhile, Ashton has been in good scoring form, with 12 tries under his belt in all competitions so far this season.

The coach

During his playing career, Daryl Powell played for a number of clubs including Sheffield Eagles, as well as representing Great Britain and England.

While with Keighley Cougars, he enjoyed his first taste of coaching, as he took on a joint role with the club.

This was followed by spells with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, before he joined Castleford Tigers.

He helped the club reach the 2013 Challenge Cup final and the 2017 Super League Grand Final during a successful stint at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Following his departure at the end of 2021, he took over at Warrington Wolves.

After a difficult first year at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Powell is certainly enjoying his second season a lot more.

Recent meetings

The two sides went head-to-head in Super League back in April.

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill were on the scoresheet in a 13-6 victory for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Wigan came out on top of last season’s two meetings between the clubs.

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall both went over for braces in the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard were also on the scoresheet in a 40-22 win for Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, in the meeting at the DW Stadium, Marshall was among the scorers once again, with the winger crossing for a hat-trick.

Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby and Jai Field all went over as well in the 32-6 victory.

Form guide

Wigan Warriors- L L W W L

Warrington Wolves- W L L W W

Where to watch

The game is being broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2.05pm.

Elsewhere this weekend

On Saturday afternoon, Wigan’s academy side head to East Yorkshire, where they take on Hull KR at Craven Park (K.O. 2.30pm).

The Warriors have won five of their six games this season, and are third in the table.

Meanwhile, the Robins have only tasted victory once, and currently sit in ninth spot.

Elsewhere, like the men’s first team, Wigan Warriors Women are also in Challenge Cup quarter-final action on Sunday.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side welcome Huddersfield Giants to Robin Park Arena, with the action getting underway ahead of the tie at the DW Stadium (K.O. 11.30am).

Like last week’s game against St Helens, the fixture will be broadcast live on the Sportsman.

The Warriors progressed to the quarter-finals after enjoying a 100 percent record in the group stages, overcoming Cardiff Demons (38-20), Featherstone Rovers (12-10), and Salford Red Devils (60-0).

Only a fortnight ago, Wigan and the Giants went head-to-head in Super League at Huddersfield Laud Hill.

It was Ratcliffe’s side who came out on top, as they claimed a 30-20 victory.

Final thoughts

Wigan’s recent form has been well below the expected standards at the club.

The last two games in particular have been alarming, with their current frailties there to see.

There are different factors behind that, but that is still no excuse for just how poor the performances have been.

A serious improvement will be required this weekend if the Warriors are to claim their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

In the last few weeks, Warrington have shown signs of weakness, but a good display will still be required to beat them.

Despite his good form at fullback, moving Bevan French back onto the wing may be Wigan’s best option at the moment.

It would allow Jai Field to play in his favoured position, and allow someone better equipped defensively to come into the halves alongside Harry Smith.