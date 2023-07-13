Wigan Warriors V Warrington Wolves preview: Key men, previous meetings and where to watch

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Prior to that, the Warriors had won their previous three outings- which included a spirited home victory over Warrington in the Challenge Cup.

Here’s some of the key information ahead of the game:

Wigan Warriors welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium

Heritage Game

This Friday’s fixture marks Wigan’s Heritage Game for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year it’s always a great occasion, with players from throughout the club’s history in attendance.

Whether an individual has made one appearance or over 100, the club takes the opportunity to celebrate their contributions in the famous cherry and white shirt.

George Williams

Prior to the match, the ex-Warriors in attendance are usually given the opportunity to gather and share their memories.

Meanwhile, before kick off, fans are able to show their support for the players when they gather on the pitch at the DW Stadium.

The opposition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After enjoying a strong start to the season, Warrington’s form has dipped in recent months.

They’ve lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, and head into this fixture on the back of four consecutive defeats.

Last time out they were narrowly defeated by St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Key man

George Williams will be a familiar face to Wigan fans, having spent many years with his hometown club prior to his move to the NRL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning from Australia in 2021, the scrum-half joined the Wolves, where initially struggled to find his best form.

This year his performances have improved, and has provided 13 assists so far this season.

The coach

During his playing career, Daryl Powell played for a number of clubs including Sheffield Eagles, as well as representing Great Britain and England.

While with Keighley Cougars, he enjoyed his first taste of coaching, as he took on a joint role with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was followed by spells with Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers, before he joined Castleford Tigers.

He helped the club reach the 2013 Challenge Cup final and the 2017 Super League Grand Final during a successful stint at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Following his departure at the end of 2021, he took over at Warrington Wolves.

Recent meetings

Wigan have already faced Warrington twice this season.

In the Super League game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill went over for tries in a 13-6 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in the recent Challenge Cup tie, Peet’s side were forced to play the majority of the match with 12-men, following an early red card from Kaide Ellis.

Nonetheless, the Warriors were able to claim a 14-12 win, with Toby King and Abbas Miski both scoring.

Super League history

Wigan have won 43 of the Super League meetings between the two clubs, including the 2013, 2016 and 2018 Grand Finals, with the biggest score being a 58-4 victory back in 2002.

Warrington have overcome the Warriors on 26 occasions, while they have also drawn three times.

Form guide

Wigan Warriors- L W W W L

Warrington Wolves- L L L L W

Where to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Elsewhere this weekend

It’s set to be a busy weekend for the Warriors.

Ahead of the first team game on Friday, Wigan’s academy side also take on Warrington at the DW Stadium (K.O. 5.30pm).

Elsewhere, on Saturday, the club’s wheelchair side are in Challenge Cup action at the University of Hull, while a LDRL festival is taking place at Golborne Parkside.

Finally, Wigan Warriors Women are also in Super League action against the Wolves at Robin Park Arena on Sunday (K.O. 12pm).

Final thoughts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It felt a little step back from the Warriors against Wakefield after a number of positive weeks.

They just couldn’t control the game in the way they would’ve liked.

When they were in a good position, momentum quickly swung in the other direction.

Wigan were just a little bit off the boil, and Wakefield were full of enthusiasm, which was no surprise considering their recent run of form at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual mistakes were costly, while a few decisions also went against them.

Peet’s side experienced the highs of winning on golden point against Hull KR back in May, but now they will need to pick themselves up from losing in extra time.

They’ve already overcome Warrington twice this season, and you could certainly see them getting a hat-trick.

The Wolves’ dip in form is really alarming.

Every team this season has experienced highs and lows, but the sudden drop off from Powell’s side has probably been the biggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pressure will be on, and they will be determined to change their fortunes as soon as possible.

Momentum is key at this stage of the season, so both sides will be hoping to put their recent blips to the back of their minds.

Finally, in the build-up to the Heritage Game, it felt like a good time to ask fans who their favourite player is from throughout Wigan’s history.

A number of fantastic names were mentioned.

Billy Boston, Ellery Hanley, Va'aiga Tuigamala, Terry Newton, Kris Radlinski and Sean O’Loughlin were all among those mentioned.

For me personally, I’d have to be greedy and pick two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first one would be Sam Tomkins- he was just so exciting to watch when he first broke into the team.

You always felt as if he would deliver something, and I’m sure a number of Wigan fans of the same age would pick him too.