Hull KR forward James Batchelor takes on the Wigan defence

Hull Kingston Rovers have all but sealed their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, as they defeated second-placed Wigan Warriors 10-6 at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result sees the Robins go six points clear of Wigan at the top of the Super League table with just five rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

The Warriors trailed 8-0 at the break, Robins ace Dean Hadley scored a converted try in the first half, with Rhyse Martin adding a penalty goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin extended Hull KR’s lead in the second half with another penalty goal, but Adam Keighran went over for Wigan with five minutes remaining to set up a nervy finish. However, the Robins held on for a 10-6 victory in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium, with more than 3,000 travelling from East Hull.

Team news

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that won at Warrington Wolves last time out. Jack Farrimond (shoulder) and Junior Nsemba (head injury protocols) were replaced by Abbas Miski and Harvie Hill.

As for Hull KR, coach Willie Peters also made two changes to his side that beat Castleford Tigers last weekend, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Bill Leyland replacing Eribe Doro and Micky McIlorum (ankle).

Match report

Hull KR opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes as Hadley charged onto a well-timed flat ball from Arthur Mourgue to dart over from close range. Martin converted to put his side in a 6-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they were behind on the scoreboard, Wigan’s defence was strong in the first half, and they came up with a number of big defensive efforts to keep Rovers from extending their lead.

Wigan were dealt a blow in the 35th minute when captain Liam Farrell was sent to the sin-bin for taking Elliot Minchella out without the ball. As a result, Martin added a penalty goal to send the Robins into the half-time interval 8-0 ahead.

Wigan’s Keighran was forced to leave the field shortly after the second half restart after being caught in friendly fire with his teammate Jai Field, but the Australian returned to the action after passing his HIA.

And just a few moments later, Warriors prop Tyler Dupree had to go for an HIA after a collision with Rovers man Waerea-Hargreaves, but he also passed, and he came back onto the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR extended their lead on the hour mark through another penalty goal from Martin after Kruise Leeming was penalised for stripping the ball from Jack Broadbent when the tackle had already been completed.

Wigan got on the scoresheet in the 75th minute through Keighran, who scored in the following after Joe Burgess knocked on from a Harry Smith bomb. Keighran converted his own try, and the Warriors were 10-6 behind with just five minutes left on the clock.

The Warriors had a couple of breaks in the closing stages, but it was Hull KR’s night, with the Robins moving one step closer to securing their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield by going six points clear at the top of the table with just five rounds remaining.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18t man: Jacob Douglas.

Tries: Keighran Goals: Smith 1/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, James Batchelor, Joe Burgess; Mikey Lewis, Arthur Mourgue; Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jai Whitbread, Dean Hadley, Rhyse Martin, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sam Luckley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Leyland. 18th man: Eribe Doro.

Tries: Hadley Goals: Martin 3/3

Referee: Liam Moore Attendance: 20,280