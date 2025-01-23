Wigan Warriors veteran announces surprise retirement as off-contract captain signs new deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says Liam Farrell’s new contract extension is ‘fantastic news’ for the club – while the reigning champions have also confirmed that Willie Isa has retired from the sport, with immediate effect.

Farrell, 34, was entering the last year of his current contract, but has agreed to a new two-year extension with the Cherry and Whites, covering seasons 2026 and 2027.

The back-rower recently led his hometown club to a historic Grand Slam in 2024, his sixth Super League title across a decorated career, before Wigan were named BBC’s Sports Personality Team of the Year to celebrate their unprecedented success.

With more than 400 professional appearances to his name, Farrell has also lifted two World Club Challenges, five League Leaders’ Shields and four Challenge Cups. He was also named the Harry Sunderland winner in 2016, and has six Dream Team appearances between 2015 and 2023.

Liam Farrell has signed a new two-year extension with Wigan Warriors, while Willie Isa has announced his retirement

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at this great club for two more years,” said Farrell.

“I feel more privileged now than I did when I was making my debut as a 19-year old because of the success I have had throughout my career and hopefully this will continue.”

Head coach Peet added: “Liam Farrell’s contract extension is fantastic news for Wigan Warriors. He carries all the qualities a team needs from a captain — loyalty, hard work, and leadership.

Wigan's Willie Isa with chairman Prof. Chris Brooks with the World Club Challenge trophy

“Liam’s commitment is a huge boost for us all at Wigan Warriors, and I’m excited to see him drive us forward in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Wigan have announced that fellow veteran back-rower Isa has retired from rugby league, with immediate effect, and will leave the club to pursue a new opportunity.

The 36-year-old had signed a 12-month extension for the 2025 campaign, but will hang up the boots after an illustrious career, including nine years at Wigan Warriors.

On reaching the decision, Isa, who played 209 times for the club, said: “During my time at Wigan Warriors I was fortunate to have worked with some incredible people within the game. Wigan Warriors is a special club and I want to thank everyone who I have had the privilege of working with.

“The fans, of course, are a big part of the club. I am grateful for the way you have all embraced me. The least I could do was play with my heart every time I wore the Cherry and White jersey. I hope you saw that and I have repaid the faith and support you showed me.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue. For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula. I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again.

“None of this would have been possible without having the trust of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski who brought me into this prestigious club, along with all the coaches through to Matt Peet today.

"My aim was to help the team win trophies and I couldn’t be prouder leaving the club as a quadruple winner.”