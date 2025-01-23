Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors young duo Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott have completed short-term loan moves to the Championship ahead of their first senior campaigns.

The pair have joined recently-relegated London Broncos on five-week deals, with prop forward McDermott having been one of 12 players to make their debuts for the capital outfit in their Challenge Cup second round defeat to Goole Vikings.

Both youngsters were rewarded with full-time contracts at Wigan Warriors ahead of 2025, receiving shirt numbers 31 and 33 respectively in Matt Peet’s squad.

Both 19, the duo were a part of the Academy Grand Final winning side last season, defeating rivals St Helens 15-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium. They both also featured in the 28-16 pre-season win over Oldham at Boundary Park earlier this month.

On their loan moves, Wigan Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Kian and Lukas to progress their journey.

“They’ll work with a really good coach in Mike Eccles and will have the opportunity to play in a number of games against top Championship opposition over the coming four weeks.”

Mason, son of former Super League, NRL and Wales prop Keith, signed his first contract with Wigan’s scholarship programme in 2020, having played in the amateur ranks with Siddal, Clock Face Miners and Orrell St James.

Meanwhile, McDermott joined the club a year later, playing for Wigan St Pats as a junior.

Mike Eccles’ London Broncos were knocked out of the Challenge Cup competition with a 17-10 result at home to newcomers Goole Vikings, playing their first ever competitive match in professional rugby league.