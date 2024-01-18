Wigan Warriors: Wakefield Trinity confirm squad ahead of Matty Ashurst testimonial match
Matt Peet’s side will travel to Belle Vue on Friday, January 26, for Matty Ashurst’s testimonial match, with an 8:00pm kick-off.
It will be ex-Warrington boss Powell’s second match in charge of the recently-relegated outfit, having faced Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.
The reigning Super League champions then take on Tony Smith’s Hull FC at the MKM Stadium the following week, Sunday, February 4, with the club’s new campaign kicking-off against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, February 17.
Centre Iain Thornley has been included and looks set to face his former club, having joined the Championship side last October on a 12-month contract.
Warriors head coach Peet previously said: “Matty Ashurst is a player respected highly throughout the game. His dedication and consistency of performances for Wakefield have been outstanding and we wish him all the best for his testimonial season.
“This fixture is an exciting one, Wakefield have assembled a strong squad and their fans always contribute to a great occasion. It is an important part of our preparation for the season ahead.”
Wakefield 19-man squad: Jowitt, McGillvary, Pratt, Thornley, Walmsley, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts, Uele, Cozza, Boothroyd, Doyle, Croft, Franco, Lawford.
A mixture of the club’s reserves and academy side take on newly-announced dual-registration partners Midlands Hurricanes this Saturday at The Alexander Stadium, 2:00pm kick-off.