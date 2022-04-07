The event, which takes place on April 9, involves going from the DW Stadium to the Totally Wicked Stadium and back.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet has praised the event and the reasons behind it.

“I think it’s brilliant,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A walk is taking place in memory of Dave Halsall

“I know us as a club are really proud of Sam (Halsall) and the way he has dealt with things over the last 12 months. Anything that can be done in Dave’s name is a true reflection of him as a man and the whole family, he was a really strong rugby man.

“The club is a million percent behind it and are proud to be associated with them.”

Dave was a huge St Helens and rugby league fan, and was involved in the game in a number of ways.

The walk will raise money for the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation to support them in their continued efforts to engage young people in the game, which was something that Dave was extremely passionate about.

While his son plays for the Wigan first team, his daughter India plays for the Warriors Touch team.