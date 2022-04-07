Wigan Warriors: Walk to take place in memory of Dave Halsall this weekend
A walk is taking place from Wigan to St Helens in memory of Sam Halsall’s dad, Dave, who passed away last year.
The event, which takes place on April 9, involves going from the DW Stadium to the Totally Wicked Stadium and back.
Wigan head coach Matty Peet has praised the event and the reasons behind it.
“I think it’s brilliant,” he said.
“I know us as a club are really proud of Sam (Halsall) and the way he has dealt with things over the last 12 months. Anything that can be done in Dave’s name is a true reflection of him as a man and the whole family, he was a really strong rugby man.
“The club is a million percent behind it and are proud to be associated with them.”
Dave was a huge St Helens and rugby league fan, and was involved in the game in a number of ways.