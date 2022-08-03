The prop departed Wigan Warriors at the end of last season, and linked up with Daryl Powell’s side on a three-year deal.

Bullock states facing his former club will give him with another drive to win the game.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to going back, it’s a fixture I looked for at the start of the season.

Joe Bullock returns to the DW Stadium on Friday night

“It'll be good to see some old friends, but it is going to be a big battle, I want to put my best performance in to get Warrington the two points.

“Games don’t come any bigger than Wigan away and the derby match for us. It’s going to be a massive fight so we need to get in there to get the win.

“(Against your former team) you want to put yourself in a position to show them what they have missed, so that is a bit of a drive for me personally.

“It’s all exciting, hopefully the fans will give me a good reception, but I doubt it, so I’ll take whatever I get.

Joe Bullock made 50 appearance for Wigan in his most recent spell at the club

“In the home game they gave me a little bit, and it was something I laughed at because it was quite funny, but it does give me another drive.

“I want to prove everyone wrong and show what I can do.”

Bullock says Friday’s game will be like a “cup final” for Warrington, as they look to rediscover some form at the backend of the campaign, with only seven wins in 21 Super League games so far this season.

“It’s clear to see the struggles we’ve had with getting our results and consistency,” he added.

“We have still proved at times that we are a good team. We’ve been in commanding positions in matches and we’ve let it slip on the final hurdle.

“We just need to get over that physiological battle to get ourselves the win.

“Everyone here has that drive to be better. It hurts as players when fans are disappointed. Eventually it will click, but we’ve got to keep grinding and really working hard.

“We are tight as a group and as a unit. If we lose that togetherness then we are done for, and we may as well write the season off altogether, and we don’t want to do that.

“There has always been a positive vibe in the group, but we have to make sure we get the job done.

“This is not the time for thinking ‘it’s next week’s job,’ it has to be this week and needs to start now.

“There is pressure to make sure we get results, but we can’t think too far into the future.

“The match this week will be like a cup final for us, and that’s how we are treating it because we need to be ready to go for the full 80 minutes.

“It’s clear to see from the league table that we need points, but regardless of where we are, any game against Wigan is massive.