Declan Roberts went over for five of the tries in the emphatic victory over their Super League opponents.

Meanwhile, Adam Rigby and Mark Williams were just behind him with four each, while Matt Wooloff claimed a hat-trick.

Martin Norris, Nathan Roberts and Shaun Gash all scored two each, as did head coach Phil Roberts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair produced a dominant victory over Warrington

Meanwhile, Chris Greenhalgh and Jack Heggie were also on the scoresheet, while Toby Burton Carter scored a hat-trick for Wire.

The opening six minutes of the game certainly set the tone, as Wigan raced to an early 18-0 lead.

Warrington did briefly close the gap to 24-12 at the 20 minute mark, before the Warriors scored another 54 unanswered points ahead of half time.

The one way traffic continued after the break, as Roberts’ side scored another 70 points, while only conceding one more.