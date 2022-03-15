Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side make it two wins out of two with a huge victory over Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair made it two wins out of two as they beat Warrington Wolves 148-18 at Liverpool John Moores University.
Declan Roberts went over for five of the tries in the emphatic victory over their Super League opponents.
Meanwhile, Adam Rigby and Mark Williams were just behind him with four each, while Matt Wooloff claimed a hat-trick.
Martin Norris, Nathan Roberts and Shaun Gash all scored two each, as did head coach Phil Roberts.
Meanwhile, Chris Greenhalgh and Jack Heggie were also on the scoresheet, while Toby Burton Carter scored a hat-trick for Wire.
Read More
The opening six minutes of the game certainly set the tone, as Wigan raced to an early 18-0 lead.
Warrington did briefly close the gap to 24-12 at the 20 minute mark, before the Warriors scored another 54 unanswered points ahead of half time.
The one way traffic continued after the break, as Roberts’ side scored another 70 points, while only conceding one more.