Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side lose for the first time this season

Phil Roberts’ side lost 76-64 away to Halifax Panthers in an end-to-end encounter.

Despite Martin Norris going over for four tries, Wigan were just short in the end.

The home side raced to a 14-0 lead within the opening 10 minutes.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair lost for the first time this season

Wigan were able to reduce the gap, as Norris went over for his first two tries of the afternoon, before Halifax re-extended their lead.

The game then quickly turned on its head, as the Warriors took the lead.

Norris claimed his hat-trick, while Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby added their names to the scoresheet to put their side ahead.

Momentum would soon shift again, as Halifax scored four unanswered tries before the break, to take a 38-24 lead into half time.

After the restart, Wigan fought back again.

Matt Wooloff went over for his first of the game, while Jack Heggie scored a quickfire double.

Roberts also completed his brace soon after, as did Wooloff and Rigby, to give the Warriors a 60-24 lead with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Once again, the game completely swung back in favour of the Panthers, as they dominated the final stages to claim the win.