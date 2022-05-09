Wigan Warriors: When do Challenge Cup final tickets go on general sale?

Wigan Warriors have sold over 2,500 tickets so far for the Challenge Cup final.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side beat St Helens 20-18 in the semi-final at Elland Road on Saturday to book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28 (K.O. 3pm).

Season ticket holders and members have already started to claim their spots.

The Challenge Cup final takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28

Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on May 10.

They are available online via Ticketmaster and through the club’s call centre from 9am, and the club shop at Robin Park Arena from 10am.

