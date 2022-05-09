Matty Peet’s side beat St Helens 20-18 in the semi-final at Elland Road on Saturday to book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28 (K.O. 3pm).
Season ticket holders and members have already started to claim their spots.
Read More
Read MoreWigan Warriors: Jake Bibby hopes to create Challenge Cup memories for his family...
Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on May 10.
They are available online via Ticketmaster and through the club’s call centre from 9am, and the club shop at Robin Park Arena from 10am.