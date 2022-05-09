Matty Peet’s side beat St Helens 20-18 in the semi-final at Elland Road on Saturday to book their place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28 (K.O. 3pm).

Season ticket holders and members have already started to claim their spots.

The Challenge Cup final takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28

Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on May 10.