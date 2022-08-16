Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, some players have also been linked with moves away from the DW Stadium, despite still being under contract beyond the conclusion of the current campaign.

Here is the full roundup:

Confirmed:

Bevan French remains out of contract at the end of the season

James McDonnell- It has already been announced that the 22-year-old will depart the Warriors at the end of the season, in order to link up with Leeds Rhinos.

Unconfirmed:

Bevan French- The future of the fullback next season is still not certain. Head coach Matty Peet has stated Wigan have made French an “exceptional” offer, but there is also interest in the NRL.

Jake Bibby- No announcement has been made on Jake Bibby’s future with the Warriors, with his contract running out at the end of the current campaign. Huddersfield Giants are reported to still be in search of his signature for the 2023 season, in a move which would see him link-up with his former Salford Red Devils coach Ian Watson.

Thomas Leuluai- A decision by the club captain on his future will no doubt be made at the end of the season, with his retirement from playing a possibility. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old will opt to carry on for one more year.

Rumoured:

John Bateman: Wigan quickly addressed the rumours concerning the interest from Wests Tigers, stating no approach had been made for the 28-year-old and that move would not be taking place.