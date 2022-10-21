Here are the members of Matty Peet’s squad who could feature:

John Bateman:

The 29-year-old is back in contention for England after serving the three-match he picked up at the end of the Super League season.

He will come into the team to face France at the University of Bolton Stadium, as Shaun Wane rotates his side.

Kai Pearce-Paul:

The second-rower was named as England’s 18th man for last week’s game at St James’ Park, but will get his chance to feature on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mike Cooper, who played against Samoa, has not been included in Wane’s 19-man squad.

Abbas Miski:

The winger is once again set to feature for Lebanon this weekend, after starting and scoring in their defeat to New Zealand last Sunday.

He will be coming up against some familiar faces this week, with the Cedars taking on Ireland at Leigh Sports Village.

Liam Byrne:

One member of the Ireland squad Miski knows well, is his Wigan Warriors teammate Liam Byrne.

The prop featured for the Wolfhounds in their huge victory over Jamaica at Headingley last week.

Departing Wigan second-rower James McDonnell was also in action for that game, and is set to feature again this Sunday.

Toby King: