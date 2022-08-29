Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His side take on Hull KR this afternoon at Craven Park.

This game follows Friday’s victory over St Helens, where Wigan secured second spot in the Super League table.

Here are the players making their debuts in cherry and white:

Junior Nsemba:

The 18-year-old prop forward has mainly featured for the reserves and the academy this season, but did play against Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves with the first team during pre-season.

He has been included in Matty Peet’s 21-man squad on a number of occasions in the last few months, but hadn’t made it to the 17 until today’s game.

Zach Eckersley:

Like Nsemba, Zach Eckersley also featured in the two pre-season games back in January.

He amongst the scorers on the trip to Kingston Park, going over a minute after the start of the second half.

Alex Sutton:

Alex Sutton started the campaign on loan with Newcastle Thunder, playing on a number of occasions for the North East side.

He has more recently spent time with Swinton Lions, as well as Wigan’s reserves.

Ben O’Keefe:

Another player who has been picking up first team experience away from Robin Park Arena is Ben O’Keefe.

In two loan stints for Rochdale Hornets this season, he has scored eight tries.

Harvie Hill:

A few weeks after being included in the senior 21-man squad for the first time, Harvie Hill is now set to make his debut.

His efforts this season were recently recognised at the DW Stadium, as he was awarded the Edwards Johnson Memorial Trophy for Academy Player of the Year.

Jack Bibby:

Jack Bibby has been out on a few separate loan moves throughout this campaign.

The prop has spent time with both Whitehaven and Workington, as well as featuring for the reserves.

Tom Forber:

Along with the likes of Sam Halsall and Umyla Hanley, Tom Forber has been picking up first team experience with Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual registration deal between the two clubs.