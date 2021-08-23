Wigan Warriors' Willie Isa and John Bateman handed bans

Willie Isa

The RFL's match review panel has scrutinised the match and given Bateman a Grade A one-game ban for 'disputes a decision'. He was sinbinned by referee Chris Kendall for dissent.

But Wigan coach Adrian Lam has indicated Wigan may challenge that suspension, in which case they would present their case to the Operation Rules Tribunal - the disciplinary panel - tomorrow.

Isa, though, will miss the next four matches after being charged for two incidents in Friday's 26-2 derby loss.

He received a three-game ban for a Grade C striking offence for his off-the-ball challenge on a grounded Jack Welsby, which went unpunished in the game, as well as one match for a 53rd-minute strike with his forearm, classed as Grade A other contrary behaviour.

Lam said: "It's not ideal we've two players in this position."