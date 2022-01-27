The match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium will be the second outing of pre-season for Matty Peet’s side, as well as it marking the start of Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial year.

Isa says he’s pleased to be involved in the game to celebrate the Wolves fullback, who his heading into his 11th season at the club.

He said: “We want to make sure we enjoy the moment because it’s a big one for him. We want to play well to prepare ourselves for round one, but we are happy to participate in Stefan’s testimonial game.

Willie Isa (Credit John Baldwin)

“I’m sure his friends and family are very proud, because it’s a great achievement for him. I’ve never been a teammate of his, but I’ve always admired what he’s done on the playing field, and from what I hear he’s a genuine bloke.

“He’s a tough opponent. He’s versatile and is one of those quick guys as well. You don’t last at a club for that long if you’re not doing your job well, so credit to him.

“From playing in Liam Farrell’s testimonial, we know it means a lot, and he’s given a lot to his club. He’s not just contributed to Warrington Wolves, but to Super League as well. He’s done his service, and this is a big thing to celebrate his moment.”

The game against Warrington will be Wigan’s final friendly ahead of their opening Super League fixture against Hull KR.

Isa can’t wait to get going, and excited for the February 11 start date.

“I’m looking forward to it. Pre-season is almost finish, and the boys can see the light now. We’ve done as much work as any other team, and we like to think we’ve been productive with our time, making we apply ourselves as much as we can every day," he added.

“Hopefully we can take that into games and start the season well. The boys have learnt a lot from the coaches, they’ve made sure we are ready for each session and each day, adapting ourselves to different training methods as well as off-field things.”