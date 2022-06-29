The 33-year-old made the most of the extended break, travelling straight from the airport to watch Racing Louisville’s game against Angel City.

Isa’s partner Gemma Bonner, who currently plays for the NWSL side, had no idea he was among the fans in the stadium until after the match.

He said: “As everyone knows it’s important in relationships to communicate, and it was great timing that I had the opportunity to go, so I made the most of the days off.

Willie Isa travelled to America during the recent international break

“We are both living the dream doing what we love, but that obviously comes with some sacrifices with where we are living.

“We are both grateful for what we are doing, and the support for each other is always there and always strong.

“It was very hot and humid in Kentucky, but I enjoyed my time there with Gemma, that was the most important thing.

“It was a last minute decision to go. Our schedule doesn’t really allow us to plan. I’m grateful that I’m in the fortunate position to just book a flight and head over.

“I went to the match straight from the airport and saw her after, so we shared a special moment at that time.

“I waited patiently because she was signing a few autographs, so I just stood in a corner because I didn’t want to make a big scene.

“She was surprised, but I think it’s the best thing I reckon I’ve done. There were tears of joy because I haven’t seen her for so long. It was a good moment.

“I would’ve been in trouble if she hadn’t gone signing all the autographs, because I would’ve needed to find another way for her to recognise I was here, otherwise I’d need to call her and ask for a life because I didn’t know how to get to her house.”