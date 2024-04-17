Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski welcomes dry weather rugby league following performance admission
The Lebanon international crossed twice as Wigan claimed a 60-6 quarter-final victory over a bruised Castleford outfit, who only managed to name a 19-man squad ahead of the tie.
Seven more team-mates joined Miski on the scoresheet for a total of 12 tries, including four scores for fellow winger Liam Marshall on the left edge.
“I think we are at our best in dry weather, we’ve got players like Jai Field and Bevan French; give them some space and they’ll play,” Miski said.
On the performance, he continued: “We’re very happy. We take this cup very seriously, as every other team does, and we wanted to start well and I thought we did.
“Thankfully the tries kept coming, especially in that second half.”
The two sides go head-to-head once again at the DW Stadium as Super League returns with Round 8, with Miski admitting his side will be looking to improve even further on their dominant display.
“There’s definitely things to work on from that game, so it’ll be good to work on those against the same team,” the 28-year-old continued.
“They picked us apart in certain areas. So to go up against the same team will be good for us.
“It definitely wasn’t easy, they’re a good team. They’ve got some injuries and whatnot, but we placed a big emphasis on winning that intensity battle and I thought we did - especially in the first half.
“But they’re going to be eager not to let that happen again, so I guess we’ve got to be better than we were.”
Matt Peet’s world champions meanwhile will take on Hull KR in the semi-finals in a repeat of last year’s showdown in the prestigious competition, with the Robins having claimed a golden point extra time victory at Headingley Stadium.
Abbas commented: “Regardless of who we drew, all the last teams in the competition were always going to be tough.
“But it is fitting that we’ve drawn Hull KR, the team that knocked us out of the cup last year.
“They’re a very good side and we’re definitely going to have our work cut out for us.”
