Wigan Warriors Women announce 2024 squad numbers
Eva Hunter (11), Mary Coleman (12) and Victoria Molyneux (13) have all retained their respective numbers from last season, with Denis Betts taking charge of his first season following his appointment last October on a two-year deal.
Promoted academy duo Mia-Jayne Atherton and Isabel Rowe have received shirt numbers 29 and 32 respectively.
The new signings for the Women’s team have all been given their squad numbers with Ellise Derbyshire taking the number five shirt, Emma Knowles taking number seven, Alice Fisher claiming the number eight and Brogan Evans 16.
The Women’s season will commence in March where the Warriors will enter the Challenge Cup group stages with Barrow Raiders, Salford Red Devils and Cardiff Demons, before the Super League competition gets underway at the end of April.
They open their Women’s Super League campaign at home against Amanda Wilkinson’s Barrow.
Squad numbers: 1. Grace Banks 2. Cailey Miller 3. Anna Davies 4. Molly Jones 5. Ellise Derbyshire 6. Sinead Doria 7. Emma Knowles 8. Alice Fisher 9. Abbie Singleton 10. Holly Speakman 11. Eva Hunter 12. Mary Coleman 13. Victoria Molyneux 14. Rachel Thompson 15. Ruth Thomas 16. Brogan Evans 17. Rebecca Greenfield 18. Warriors fans 19. Ellie Costella 20. Emma Dwyer 21. Jade Gregory-Haselden 22. Jodie Morris 23. Kaitlin Hilton 24. Lucy Johnson 25. Sarah Bardsley 26. Cerys Jones 27. Bethany Hayes 28. Olivia Harborow 29. Mia-Jayne Atherton 30. Kerrie Evans 31. Alison Burrows 32. Isabel Rowe 33. Carys Marsh.