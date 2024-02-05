Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eva Hunter (11), Mary Coleman (12) and Victoria Molyneux (13) have all retained their respective numbers from last season, with Denis Betts taking charge of his first season following his appointment last October on a two-year deal.

Promoted academy duo Mia-Jayne Atherton and Isabel Rowe have received shirt numbers 29 and 32 respectively.

Wigan Warriors Women's player Eva Hunter at Super League's promo shoot

The new signings for the Women’s team have all been given their squad numbers with Ellise Derbyshire taking the number five shirt, Emma Knowles taking number seven, Alice Fisher claiming the number eight and Brogan Evans 16.

The Women’s season will commence in March where the Warriors will enter the Challenge Cup group stages with Barrow Raiders, Salford Red Devils and Cardiff Demons, before the Super League competition gets underway at the end of April.

They open their Women’s Super League campaign at home against Amanda Wilkinson’s Barrow.