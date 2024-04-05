Wigan Warriors Women bolster squad with Australian forward on eve of Super League season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Casey, 21, represented the Indigenous Roosters Academy before moving to Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the BMD Premiership (Queensland Women’s Premiership) where she played 15 games over two seasons.

Most recently she represented Western Clydesdales, also in the BMD Premiership, alongside Jillaroo World Cup winners Ali Brigginshaw and Kezie Apps.

Taking shirt number 35, the Aussie forward will be available for selection for this weekend’s Challenge Cup group game against Cardiff Demons.

On the move, Casey said: “I’ve been playing a long time and playing at the highest level over in Australia under the NRLW so I wanted to have a go overseas.

“I was quite nervous coming over but the group have been really welcoming and I can’t wait to get started.”

On his new signing, head coach Denis Betts added: "We were looking across the whole of Women's Rugby League and opening our eyes to what is going on over in Australia - not just in the NRLW but outside of it too.

"Rease has the potential to go on and play NRLW but she has a drive to want to play in this country.

"She's made herself available not only to experience rugby league over here but it's also a chance for her to see another part of the world and she is young enough to do so.