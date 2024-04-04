Junior Nsemba scored his first-ever Super League try in the victory over Leigh Leopards

The reigning Super League champions bounced back from their Good Friday defeat to run in eight tries at a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium for a comfortable scoreline, lifting them back to the top of the table.

Harry Smith, Jai Field and Willie Isa enjoyed their opening scores of the season, while Nsemba crossed for his first-ever Super League try in a performance that saw him crowned the official player of the match.

The towering back-rower was an unused interchange in the previous 12-4 defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but Peet was happy to see the 19-year-old grab his opportunity in the first instalment of this season’s Battle of the Borough.

“I thought Junior was good,” coach Peet said.

“I was disappointed last week [against St Helens], the way the game went, that I didn’t get him on.

“It was difficult last week with the interchanges getting the two cards and Willie Isa does a really good job defensively for us on that edge.

“It was something that I was determined to do tonight, to introduce Junior into the game early and he grabbed it with both hands.

“He played some rugby on the edge of the field and through the middle as well.

“It was a big night for him.”

Meanwhile, rising prop Hill was named to start in place of the suspended Liam Byrne, who was handed a four-match ban earlier in the week.

“I think Harvie Hill, in his first start for the club, deserves equal credit,” Peet continued.

“I thought the two of them really performed strong tonight in a tough atmosphere.”

Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran and Liam Marshall also crossed in the Round 7 victory, with full-back Field impressing after being involved in a handful of the tries.

“I thought he was very good on both ends of the field,” Peet said of Field.

"Energy wise, I thought he did some good things and I think he can be pleased.