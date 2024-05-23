Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England international Georgia Wilson has returned to Wigan Warriors with immediate effect for the remainder of the Women’s Super League season.

The versatile outside-back joined the club for their inaugural 2018 season where Wigan went on to win the Grand Final - with Wilson scoring a vital try in the 18-16 victory over Leeds Rhinos at the Manchester Regional Arena.

She enjoyed 30 tries across 43 appearances from 2018 to 2022 for the club, and went on to pursue opportunities in Australia at the start of 2023 where she played for Souths Logan Magpies.

Wilson also represented Norths Devils earlier this year, but has returned to England and linked up with Denis Betts’ squad for the remainder of the Women’s season.

She said: “I’m grateful for the opportunities I have had and continue to have in rugby league. Wigan feels like home to me and I am so honoured to return to this fantastic club.

“I’ve been watching the girls perform and have seen the squad has developed massively. I’m really excited for the rest of the season with the club and look forward to representing the Wigan badge again.”

Head coach Betts commented: “It’s fantastic to have Georgia back at the club. We anticipated for her to come back and play at the back end of our season but she is back here a little bit earlier than we expected.

“Georgia is a quality player with lots of experience and a real love for the club which is only going to make us better.