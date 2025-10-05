Wigan Warriors lift the Women's Super League trophy

Wigan Warriors Women put the cherry on top of the cake as they completed a historic quadruple as they beat rivals St Helens 16-12 in front of a strong crowd of 5,108 – a record crowd for a Women’s Super League Grand Final.

The Warriors have become the first team to win all four trophies on offer to them in a single season. It has been a season full of highs and not so many lows for Denis Betts’ side, who won the Women’s Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield for the first time this year, as well as retaining their Nines title. Now, they have topped their year off with a Grand Final win over their arch rivals Saints.

Anna Davies opened the scoring for Wigan, but tries from Dani McGifford and Phoebe Hook saw Saints lead 8-4 at the break.

A double from Molly Jones and a second effort from Davies fired Wigan into a healthy lead in the second half, before Hook scored a consolation for the visitors late on, but it was Wigan’s night as they got their hands on the Women’s Super League trophy.

Grace Banks thought she had opened the scoring for Wigan inside six minutes thanks to a stunning 40-metre solo effort, but it was chalked off by the video referee for obstruction earlier in the play.

Saints motored their way up the other end of the field and almost scored just moments after Banks’ ruled out try, but a superb try-saving tackle from Izzy Rowe kept the Saints at bay.

It was Wigan who opened the scoring midway through the first half as Davies crashed over in the corner after a quick passing move down the right side. Rowe couldn’t convert, but the hosts were 4-0 to the good.

But less than five minutes after Wigan’s opener, St Helens hit back with a try of their own as McGifford darted over in the corner after a nice passage of play from the visitors.

Saints took the lead for the first time in the game in the 37th minute as Hook produced an outstanding finish in the corner, displaying great strength to dot the ball down. Faye Gaskin’s conversion attempt was wide of the mark, but the Saints took an 8-4 lead into the half-time interval.

Wigan brought the game level in the 54th minute as the ball went through quick hands down the line to Jones, who powered her way through the Saints’ defence to barge over out wide. Rowe couldn’t convert, but the score was tied at 8-8.

The Warriors regained the lead when the ball went wide through Jenna Foubister and Rowe to Jones, who scored a carbon copy of her first. Rowe failed to add the extras, but Wigan were 12-8 ahead.

Wigan extended their lead on the hour mark as Davies raced down the right wing to score in the corner, and put her side in a 16-8 advantage with 18 minutes remaining.

Hook pulled one back for Saints with just four minutes to go to give her side a fighting chance, but it was too late as Wigan went on to finish as 16-12 victors, sealing an unprecedented season for Betts’ side, who have won everything there is to win.

Wigan: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ruby Hunter; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Vicky Molyneux, Eva Hunter, Cerys Jones, Meg Williams. Subs: Shaniah Power, Emily Veivers, Carys Marsh, Mia-Jayne Atherton. 18th player: Jade Gregory-Haselden.

Tries: Davies (2), Jones (2) Goals: Rowe 0/4

St Helens: Rebecca Rotheram; Phoebe Hook, Beri Salihi, Rachael Woosey, Dani McGifford; Jodie Cunningham, Faye Gaskin; Chantelle Crowl, Katie Mottershead, Shona Hoyle, Luci McColm, Emily Rudge, Caitlin Casey. Subs: Zoe Harris, Vicky Whitfield, Naomi Williams, Erin McDonald. 18th player: Darcy Stott.

Tries: McGifford, Hook (2) Goals: Gaskin 0/3

Referee: Tara Jones Attendance: 5,018