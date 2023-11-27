Wigan Warriors Women lose rising star to rivals coached by Matty Smith ahead of 2024
Young full-back Beri Salihi has returned to her former club and has started pre-season training under Saints Women boss and ex-Warriors half-back Matty Smith.
Salihi received the starting full-back shirt for Wigan in 2023 at the age of just 17, making 13 appearances.
The England Women Students international scored three tries during that time, including a four-pointer in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Lois Forsell’s Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium as part of a double-header.
The now-18-year-old formerly trained for Saints at academy level before leaving to join the Warriors, who will be coached by newly-appointed boss Denis Betts next season.
On the signing, two-time Super League Grand Final winner Smith said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome a player like Beri to the club.
"I have been a fan of hers since I first got into this role, and now I will get the opportunity to work with her over the coming months.
“She is a local girl as well, so she will be in a familiar environment.
"The girls here are very welcoming and will support her, as she gets to grips with her new side.
“She has the potential to make it to the top, and I cannot wait to see her on the pitch in a Saints shirt come 2024.”
Smith, 36, also represented both Wigan and Saints across his successful career, winning the Lance Todd Trophy in 2013. He retired at the end of 2022 and was appointed St Helens Women head coach last December.