The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 46-0 defeat to York City Knights Ladies in the Challenge Cup.

Despite the defeat, Harborow says it was still a day she will remember, especially with her family watching on from the stands.

She said: “It was great for me to make my debut, the team has welcomed me so much. It was amazing to have my family there for it, it has been a life-long dream of mine.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Harborow (left) made her debut for Wigan Warriors Women against York

“My dad (Jason) previously represented Wigan years and years ago so I’ve grown up with that heritage, so it’s been brilliant. He’s proud as punch right now, he is telling everyone and anyone who will listen to him.

“He said it was dead weird because he bought the replica shirt with my name on, which he thought he would never be doing, so he’s loving it.

“Rugby league has always been on in the house, and played on the TV, but to actually be on the field is insane really.

“I lived down south, so there’s not much league, it’s all union, so my dad didn’t like that, he always said I had to be a league player and 21 years later we have got there.”

Harborow says the Wigan squad knew the game against York would be a difficult test, but was pleased with the attitude of the team and hopes they can put on a good show in this weekend’s game against Dewsbury Moor.

“We knew it would be a tough game against a big side,” she added.

“I think for the whole 80 minutes, none of us gave up, which was really important. We might’ve wanted to, and it would’ve been the easiest option, but we kept going.

“We are feeling confident going into the next match, but you can never be too confident because Dewsbury Moor could completely pull it out the bag. We have to be on our game.

“We’ve got the skills, the pace, and the big tacklers in our team, we’ve just got to pull that through on the day.”

Harborow says she is really looking forward to playing at Robin Park Arena for the first time in front of a home crowd.

“I can’t wait for that,” she said.

“It has been a major buzz for the team in our group chat. We are all so excited to have a game at home. It’s the whole changing room experience, walking through Robin Park Arena, and we can’t wait to do it.

“It’s kind of the moment we have all been waiting for, to play home in front of our friends and family, pulling on our cherry and white jersey.

“The side has gelled really well. They’re all so lovely and all so welcoming. We are all there for each other, every tackle is for each person and every break everyone is there. In terms of training and the gym, we all support each other and look after each other.