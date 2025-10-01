Wigan Warriors star Grace Banks posing for a picture with a couple of young fans

This Sunday, Wigan Warriors Women have the chance to write a defining chapter in the club’s history when they host rivals St Helens in the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors Women have enjoyed a truly historic season, with so many highs and not so many lows. Denis Betts’ side made history earlier this year as they lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time, having beaten St Helens, one of the dominant forces in the women’s game over the last eight years, whilst securing the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time.

And let’s not forget to mention they retained their Nines title, having scooped the trophy last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Wigan have been on a special journey this year – a story of growth, some incredibly talented homegrown players, coupled with some strong signings from overseas, all of whom have made their mark on a special season.

Wigan ednured a long pre-season, which started almost immediately after last season finished, and it has proven to be a masterstroke from Betts and Co, with the Warriors looking fitter and stronger than ever before.

They might not be paid as full-time athletes, but their commitment to the badge is a different story. They might work a full-time job or they might be studying in further education during the days, but they make a choice to represent the Wigan Warriors badge to the best of their ability, training a couple of times a week in the evenings, doing their own gym and recovery sessions away from the training ground, whilst playing almost every weekend.

And the Warriors Women are now gaining the support they deserve. Crowds are on the rise. There were 1,200 people in attendance for a pulsating 22-22 derby draw against Saints at Robin Park Arena back in June, whilst there were 2,100 inside the Brick Community Stadium to see Betts’ side run out 38-0 winners against Leeds Rhinos in the recent semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the Warriors have enjoyed plenty of success as a collective this year, they have also made history as individuals, too. There will be a Wigan player’s name on the Woman of Steel trophy for the first time this year, with homegrown trio Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe and Eva Hunter making up the three-strong shortlist, whilst 18-year-old halfback pairing Foubister and Rowe, both England internationals, have also been nominated for Women’s Super League’s Young Player of the Year award.

Betts has also been named Women’s Super League’s Coach of the Year after a historic campaign – one that he will live long in the memory for everyone associated with the team.

Standing in their way in Sunday’s Grand Final is a familiar foe in St Helens, who, to their credit, have been a dominant force ever since the Women’s Super League was formed.

The Saints have been the benchmark team in recent years, with a squad packed with international and homegrown talent as well as a well-coached style of play. It is set to be a thriller at the Brick on Sunday evening, 5:30pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trophies are nice and what every player plays the game for, but some things mean more. It is a moment to cement their legacy in the history books, having already inspired the next generation growing up in the borough.

I’ve had the pleasure of covering the Warriors Women this season, and regularly notice just how many young kids are in attendance at matches with player names on the back of their shirts, face paints with the players’ names and numbers on, as well as banners and placards for the Warriors Women.

It’s clear to see the impact the Warriors Women have made and are making on the town. Participation in women's and girls’ rugby league is through the roof, especially in Wigan, with so many local community clubs now having girls’ teams of all ages.

Make no mistake: this is about more than a trophy. It’s a moment for Wigan’s players to write their names into the history books, having already inspired the stars of tomorrow.