Wigan Warriors Women retain Nines crown whilst not conceding a single point in tournament
Wigan, who lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month, went through to the semi-finals of the competition with solid wins over Hull KR (48-0) and Barrow Raiders (26-0) in the group stages, winning both games to nil.
In the quarter-final against rivals St Helens, the Warriors ran in seven unanswered tries in the 13-minute game to claim a 33-0 win and progress to the semi-finals where they came up against Championship side Swinton Lionesses.
Wigan continued their dominance into the semi-finals, coming away with a 25-0 win to reach the final where they faced Huddersfield Giants.
The Warriors scored three unconverted tries against the Giants in the final to lift the Nines trophy for a second consecutive year thanks to a 12-0 victory in Leeds.
