Wigan Warriors Women retain Nines crown whilst not conceding a single point in tournament

Jenna Foubister in action for Wigan Warriors Women
Wigan Warriors Women retained their Nines crown, as Denis Betts’ side went unbeaten in the tournament whilst not conceding a single point in any of their five matches.

Wigan, who lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month, went through to the semi-finals of the competition with solid wins over Hull KR (48-0) and Barrow Raiders (26-0) in the group stages, winning both games to nil.

In the quarter-final against rivals St Helens, the Warriors ran in seven unanswered tries in the 13-minute game to claim a 33-0 win and progress to the semi-finals where they came up against Championship side Swinton Lionesses.

Wigan continued their dominance into the semi-finals, coming away with a 25-0 win to reach the final where they faced Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors scored three unconverted tries against the Giants in the final to lift the Nines trophy for a second consecutive year thanks to a 12-0 victory in Leeds.

