Jenna Foubister in action for Wigan Warriors Women

Wigan Warriors Women retained their Nines crown, as Denis Betts’ side went unbeaten in the tournament whilst not conceding a single point in any of their five matches.

In the quarter-final against rivals St Helens, the Warriors ran in seven unanswered tries in the 13-minute game to claim a 33-0 win and progress to the semi-finals where they came up against Championship side Swinton Lionesses.

Wigan continued their dominance into the semi-finals, coming away with a 25-0 win to reach the final where they faced Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors scored three unconverted tries against the Giants in the final to lift the Nines trophy for a second consecutive year thanks to a 12-0 victory in Leeds.