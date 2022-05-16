The two sides met at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the recent winners of the Challenge Cup coming out on top.

Amy Hardcastle was amongst the scorers, as she scored a brace.

Leah Burke gave the home side the lead after only four minutes, as she found space to go over on the right side.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by St Helens in their opening Super League game

A second came 10 minutes later, as Chantelle Crowl added her name to the scoresheet.

Hardcastle claimed a first half brace for herself, which came either side of a Paige Travis try.

The Warriors lost both Ellie Costello and Carys Marsh to injury following the break.

After being kept out in the early stages of the second half, Shona Hoyle went over for Saints’ sixth of the game in the 65th minute.

Moments later, Eboni Partington added another to increase the lead to 38-0.