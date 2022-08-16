Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side defeated by York City Knights

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauréane Biville and Georgia Wilson both went over for a try each in what was a spirited display from Kris Ratcliffe’s side.

Heading into the game at the LNER Community Stadium, the Warriors had already secured their place in the Super League play-offs following last week’s victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Despite Wigan looking bright in the early stages of the game, York went over for their first try after five minutes, with Savannah Andrade opening the scoring.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by York (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

Hollie Dodd and Jane Stanley both crossed the line as well, before Biville pulled one back for the visitors in the 24th minute, after powering her way through the defence to score in the right corner.

The Warriors closed the gap further just before the break, as Wilson claimed her try too, darting through a gap in the York line to go over in the exact spot as her teammate, to make it 16-10 at half time.

Following the restart, it was one way traffic.

The Knights extended their lead through tries from Emma Kershaw, Katie Langan and Daisy Sanderson, with all three coming before the 65th minute.

York also remained tight in defence, stopping Wigan from adding any more points during the second period of play.

The game was rounded off by Stanley, who added a late drop-goal to make it 33-10.