1. Wigan unable to click

It was a disappointing afternoon for Matty Peet’s side, with things just not sticking for them.

They were trying to come up with different ideas, but nothing was coming off.

Patrick Mago was shown a yellow card in Wigan Warriors' defeat to Wakefield

It was a humid day at Belle Vue, and their opponents were certainly up for the fight, meaning the Warriors were never really given a chance to find any fluency.

A number of times when they finally got the ball moving, the final pass was either too heavy or behind the person waiting on the wing.

They just weren’t clinical enough, and a try never came when they truly needed it.

2. A missed opportunity

With Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants both losing at the weekend, the game at Belle Vue was a real chance for Wigan to strengthen their position in second.

Unfortunately they were unable to take that opportunity, and reduce some of the pressure heading into the final four games of the regular season.

They do sit three points ahead of the Giants, and four ahead of Catalans, but their upcoming games could potentially change that picture.

Their fixtures include a clash with St Helens at the DW Stadium, as well as a meeting with the Dragons.

3. Wakefield showed what they can do

While it wasn’t Wigan’s greatest afternoon, Trinity really did turn up.

The threat of relegation for them has been a real prospect this season, with Toulouse keeping them in touching distance throughout.

For long periods of this year Trinity have looked finished, with no momentum behind them, but in the last few week’s things have changed.

They pushed St Helens and Catalans Dragons close, and overcame Castleford Tigers, so their display on Sunday was no surprise.

From start to finish they worked incredibly hard as a unit to punish the Warriors down one end, and keep them out at the other.

4. Mago sin-bin came at the wrong time

The beginning of the second half was key for Wigan, so losing Patrick Mago for 10 minutes so soon after the restart really helped to cement the final result.

While they didn’t concede during that period, they were unable to impose themselves onto Wakefield in order to make it a contest.

On the actual decision itself, it was hard to tell.

It wasn’t the best technique by Mago and it was a crusher, but it could’ve certainly been one of those he might’ve got away with on a different day.

5. Last minute disruption

Wigan suffered some disruption prior to kick off, with Morgan Smithies picking up a minor injury in the warm-up.

On this, Peet said: “His calf tightened up in the warm-up, so we had to make a late change.

“I don’t anticipate it being a problem but we decided not to push it. Friday is quite soon so we will see.”