Despite the defeat, it was a performance to be proud of for Kris Ratcliffe’s side.

For large periods of the afternoon they frustrated the league leaders, who were clear favourites heading into match.

At half time, the two teams were level at 0-0, following a superb defensive effort from the Warriors, who soaked in everything York chucked at them.

Vicky Molyneux was in action for Wigan at Headingley

The Knights did come close to breaking the deadlock just after the half hour mark, but Kelsey Gentles couldn’t keep hold of the ball as she crossed the line.

It was a different story after the break, with Wigan conceding one minute into the second half.

Savannah Andrade powered her way over the line for the first try of the afternoon.

They then extended their lead by another two points shortly after, with Tara Stanley successfully converting a penalty.

After being denied in the first half, Gentles ensured she added her name to the scoresheet in the second, after space opened up on the left side.

Wigan were able to pull one back, as Laureane Biville punished a Knights error to make it 12-4, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, head coach Ratcliffe said: "There is a load of pride, but definitely some frustration as well.

"We didn’t just want to come in proud at the end, we wanted a result.

"If we hadn’t have conceded in that first set after half time then it would’ve been right to the death.

"It just shows we deserve to be here and we made a contest of it. We needed to come here and do ourselves justice.