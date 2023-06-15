News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Women youngster looks ahead to the club's Challenge Cup quarter-final tie and discusses her recent England selection

Wigan Warriors Women youngster Eva Hunter says she is benefitting from her range of experiences in cherry and white.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Kris Ratcliffe’s side take Huddersfield Giants in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at Robin Park Arena on Sunday (K.O. 11.30am).

Hunter, 17, represents both Wigan’s first team and academy side, and is looking forward to this weekend’s tie.

"I’m excited, it’s going to be pretty good,” she said.

Eva Hunter (Credit: Bryan Fowler)Eva Hunter (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
Eva Hunter (Credit: Bryan Fowler)
"When we played them a couple weeks ago it was a great game.

"I’m learning a lot at the moment, being in the first team has really helped me.

"The more experienced girls have taught me a lot, and that’s good when I play against people my own age in the academy.

"The Challenge Cup in particular has been really good- I’ve never experienced anything like it before.

"The thought of the big matches in the later rounds is really exciting.

"If we get to that it’d be awesome.

"If we can get more people watching, then more people can see what we do.

"I’ve always been a Wigan fan. I used to go and watch the men when I was little, so to be involved in it is really good.”

Hunter is among the five Warriors players included in recent England Women Knights Performance squad, with Kaitlin Hilton, Mary Coleman, Anna Davies and Molly Jones also selected by Stuart Barrow.

The first training session will take place on July 1.

"I didn’t expect it,” Hunter added.

"It makes all the hard work worth it.

"It’s good to be selected alongside other girls from Wigan.”

On his selection, Barrow stated: “The England Women Knights is a really important part of the international pathway and it gives some of our younger players who are knocking on the door a chance to push into the senior squad.

“With our Autumn International confirmed, these players now have a real opportunity to display the quality I know they all possess and earn themselves a place in the team to face Wales.

“With the Women’s Super League still in its early stages, there is still plenty of opportunity for more players to be added to the England Women Knights as the season progresses.”

