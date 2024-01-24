Wigan Warriors Women’s fixture list revealed, including further details on Challenge Cup
Denis Betts’ Wigan Women will open their season on Friday, April 19, with a clash against Barrow Raiders coached by former Warriors boss Amanda Wilkinson.
Sky Sports will showcase three Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures once again this year, in addition to the play-offs and Grand Final, those broadcast selections will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Thomas Brindle, the general manager of the BWSL, said: “After another record-breaking year in 2023, clubs and fans alike are all gearing up for another fantastic season in the Betfred Women’s Super League.
“Last year’s Grand Final in York was a wonderful occasion and I know that all eyes will be on the LNER Community Stadium once again during the opening round when the Valkyrie and St Helens face off.
“This will be a monumental year for the Women’s game, with 2024 the beginning of a new national pyramid which will give our teams sitting in tier two and the regions a chance at promotion into the Super League – I can’t wait for us to get started.”
With the competition expanding to eight teams in 2024, the league campaign will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of September 14/15 before the top four face off in the play-offs on September 20/21 for a spot in this year’s Grand Final on Sunday October 6.
Full fixture list (subject to change):
Round 1: Wigan Warriors v Barrow Raiders – Friday, April 19
Round 2: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – Sunday, April 28
Round 3: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Saturday, May 11
Round 4: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Saturday, May 25
Round 5: St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Friday, May 31
Round 6: Barrow Raiders v Wigan Warriors – Saturday, June 15
Round 7: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors – Saturday, July 6
Round 8: Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sunday, July 14
Round 9: York Valkyrie v Wigan Warriors – Sunday, July 21
Round 10: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – Sunday, August 4
Round 11: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Friday, August 9
Round 12: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Saturday, August 31
Round 13: Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie – Sunday, September 8
Round 14: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – Sunday, September 15
Meanwhile, further details have been released for the Women’s Challenge Cup.
Wigan Women, who were 2023 semi-finalists, were drawn in Group Two earlier this month alongside Salford Red Devils, Barrow Raiders and Cardiff Demons.
The side will begin their campaign away to Salford with the opening match to take place on Saturday, March 16.
They will then face Barrow at Craven Park on Sunday, March 24, before hosting Cardiff at Robin Park Arena on Saturday, April 6.
Drawn in Group One, Castleford Tigers have withdrawn from the competition.
Women’s Challenge Cup fixtures:
Group match 1: Salford v Wigan – Saturday, March 16
Group match 2: Barrow v Wigan, Sunday, March 24
Group match 3: Wigan v Cardiff, April 6/7
Quarter-finals: April 13/14
Semi-finals: May 18/19
Final: Saturday, June 8