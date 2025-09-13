Jack Farrimond salutes the Wigan Warriors fans after their win over Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet waxed lyrical about highly-rated academy product Jack Farrimond following another impressive showing at first-team level.

Peet opted to rest playmaker general Harry Smith for their 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers on Friday night, with the England international having played in every game for Wigan so far this season, whilst giving another opportunity to homegrown talent Farrimond, who once again looked at home at Super League level.

Farrimond enjoyed an impressive night under the lights at the Brick Community Stadium, scoring 26 of Wigan’s 62 points in their demolition job of Castleford, having scored two tries and kicked nine goals from 11 attempts. The 19-year-old also registered an assist and three tackle busts, whilst making eight kicks in general play and four attacking kicks.

But of all the great things he did with the ball, it was his shot on Castleford forward Joe Stimson, which forced a knock-on in the opening set of the game, that stood out to Peet.

"He’s a great player and a great lad,” Peet said of Farrimond.

"I don’t like using the word natural, but he has been a good rugby league player for a long time.

"Everyone talks about the park rugby style about Jai (Field), Bevan (French) and Lachie Miller, and these guys have, but Jack is just the same. Jack has grown up with a rugby ball in his hands.

"He has got the capability to do special things and express himself, but the most important play of his day was the first tackle he made when he forced the error. That’s why we rate him so highly, because he can bend his back, so it wouldn’t be good doing the other stuff if he couldn’t do that.”

It was also the first time Farrimond had played alongside Bevan French in the halves, with the pair striking up a deadly combination with fullback Jai Field, which the Tigers struggled to deal with all evening.

“I was pleased,” Peet added. “Credit to Bevan, I think he was keen to allow Jack to steer the ship and share the kicking game and take some pressure off.

"Bev is a great leader, Harry Smith has been great with Jack as well this week in supporting him, so I am very grateful for the group I’ve got.”