Wigan Warriors young gun Sam Eseh makes classy Christmas visit for young supporter

Warriors forward Sam Eseh made a young Wakefield fan’s Christmas with a surprise visit on the big day to sign his match worn 2023 shirt.

Wakefield Trinity supporter, Alfie Steeples, opened Eseh’s jersey on Christmas morning, purchased by his father, Craig.

And the 20-year-old, who signed with Super League champions Wigan on a two-year deal last October from Belle Vue, made the visit in Yorkshire to surprise 15-year-old Alfie.

Eseh explained: “Alfie’s Dad, Craig, posted on social media that he had purchased my last year’s playing top at Wakefield, so I messaged him saying that I’ll get it signed.

“With me moving over to Wigan, I wasn’t able to sign it straightaway.

“I said when I’m back in Leeds, I’d give him a message. But he was away at the time, so I asked about Christmas.

“It wasn’t too far from where I go for Christmas, so I said I’d come around on Christmas day.

Sam Eseh made a surprise visit for young Wakefield Trinity fan Alfie Steeples on Christmas day

“It came to Christmas, I pulled up and they came to the door and I surprised Alfie and signed his shirt and took some photos with the family.

“He was pretty speechless, he didn’t have a clue. We talked about rugby league and they asked about how it was going at Wigan and pre-season training.

“The whole visit was nice.”

Alfie’s father, Craig, added: “He was so excited, he had only unwrapped it as a present a few hours earlier!

“He was just like ‘wow’. For Sam to visit on Christmas day, it was unreal.

“He’s a great bloke. We bought the shirt in November, Wakefield Trinity were selling match worn shirts so we got Sam’s. Alfie is a fourth generation supporter.

“And Sam said he was only down the road on Christmas day, so he said he’d pop down around midday.

“We said you don’t have to, but if you could, that would be unbelievable. And it really was.

“He took pictures with my niece, nephew and daughter and Alfie was on cloud nine.

“I messaged him a few days later to thank him again and about putting the video and photos on social media and he said go for it.