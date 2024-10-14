Wigan Warriors young prop completes Super League switch to rivals for 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 19-year-old is an England Academy international, who has progressed through the scholarship and academy ranks with Wigan.
Warrington-born Brown signed his first contract with the Warriors in 2019, and featured during the club’s pre-season schedule in 2024, scoring twice in the 24-20 win over Midlands Hurricanes.
He also enjoyed an extended loan spell at Barrow Raiders, featuring 11 times in the Championship for Paul Crarey’s outfit.
On the latest signing, Leigh Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Ryan really impressed playing for the academy and reserves at Wigan.
"He’s a no-nonsense front rower who plays big minutes.
“With Ryan’s chances at Wigan limited, I’m delighted to hand him an opportunity with Leigh Leopards in 2025.”
Brown also featured from the interchange bench during Wigan’s 24-18 Reserves Grand Final defeat to St Helens in September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.