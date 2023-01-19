A squad made up of young players will take on Whitehaven this Sunday and Barrow Raiders the following weekend, before a more senior side face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in Sam Powell’s testimonial game on February 5.

Sutton states he wants to make the most of the upcoming fixtures.

He said: “At a club like this, you’ve got to match the standards every day because there are expectations.

Alex Sutton

“When I first came in, they were straight on to me, telling me what I needed to do.

“You need to stick to the standards if you expect to go through the ranks.

“Coming up to the friendlies, we are putting everything we’ve been working on into practice and just see how it goes.

“Hopefully if the weather is good against Whitehaven and Barrow they might be good games, but you never know what it’s going to be like up there, it’s a big ‘if.’

“You’ve just got to play the conditions.

“We may be taking a young team, but if they’re taking no prisoners; neither are we.

“As long as we do all of the basics right then it will be enough to beat them.

“They’re going to be massive games because you want to stand and be one of the best players.

“You want to show everyone what you’re capable of, especially Matty (Peet).

“I feel as if I’ve had a good pre-season, but I need to do everything right in the games and take my opportunity, hoping that everything I do is good enough to be playing Super League.”

Sutton discovered the intensity of senior rugby while out on loan last season.

“It’s a step up, definitely,” he added.

“I hoped that going to Newcastle Thunder would be a springboard step into the first team, to get an opportunity this year, but it didn’t really work out as I wanted it to.

“I went up there and didn’t play that many games, but the experiences and the life lessons have helped me.

“Playing for Oldham and Swinton, it was just coming up against bigger bodies and getting used to the physicality of those leagues.

