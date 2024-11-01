Promising youngster Reagan Sumner has left Wigan Warriors to sign a permanent deal with Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2025 Championship campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outside-back departs without making a senior appearance for the Cherry and Whites, and has agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings.

A Wigan St Judes amateur, the move will mark Sumner’s second stint at the DCBL Stadium, having made two appearances on loan towards the back end of 2024, with a try-scoring debut against Wakefield before featuring against Toulouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reagan Sumner has left Wigan Warriors to join Widnes Vikings on a one-year deal

The 20-year-old also appeared for Barrow, Workington, and York over the last two seasons on loan from Wigan, and started on the wing in the 2024 Reserves Grand Final defeat against St Helens.

On the move, joining the likes of fellow former Wigan youngsters Rhodri Lloyd and Nick Gregson at Widnes, Sumner said: “I’m over the moon to be a Widnes player in 2025. I think it’s the next step for me to play against bigger bodies and challenge myself in the Championship.

“What excited me the most was the direction the club is heading in, after making the play-offs last year, it adds the drive to make them again. We’ve set the standard now.”

He added: “I can’t wait to get back in with the lads again. The aim for this coming season is to be better than we were last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to continue to progress. We were good last year and did well to achieve the play-offs but I think we’re more than capable of being a top-three team in 2025.”

On the latest signing, head coach Allan Coleman commented: “It was great to get Reagan Sumner over the line, obviously we brought him in on loan halfway through last season.

“He’s been at Wigan in that full-time setup and he is an exciting young talent. He’s probably a perfect mixture of both Ryan Ince and Mike Butt, who are our first-choice wingers at present, so he’ll come in and he’ll challenge them for places.

“Reagan has a great work ethic, his energy levels are good and he’s got a lot of pace.

"It’s exciting for us to bring in young players and build our squad.”