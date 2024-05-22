Wigan Warriors youngster explains decision behind mid-season Salford Red Devils move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harvey Wilson says the opportunity to play first-team rugby league was a part of the decision to leave Wigan Warriors for a move to Salford Red Devils.

A Wigan academy product, Wilson did not make his first-team debut but featured on loan at Bradford, Oldham and Widnes.

The 20-year-old prop has made the switch on a deal until the end of 2025, and admits the opportunity to gain first-team experience and work under Salford head coach Paul Rowley influenced his decision to make the mid-season switch.

“I’m excited to be at Salford. I’ve been around a bit of first-team environment before, but it’s a bit of a new thing for me,” the 2023 reserves Grand Final winning forward said.

“Salford saw me play at Bradford, and needed some players for the rest of this year and next year.

“I think I’m just starting to come into my own a little bit. From academy and reserves, up to Championship, it’s a big step – bigger bodies.

“But I think I’ve done well in the Championship and I just want to test myself in a first-team environment against some other first-team players.”

On linking up with Salford boss Rowley, Wilson continued: “I’m really excited.

“I spoke to Paul before I came and he spoke about how he wants to help me improve, but also enjoy my rugby, which obviously is what it’s all about.

“It’s why I play and a lot of other people play.