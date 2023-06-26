News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors youngster Logan Astley to join Featherstone Rovers on loan

Wigan Warriors youngster Logan Astley has joined Featherstone Rovers on a short-term loan.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The 20-year-old halfback will spend the next month with the Championship leaders.

Astley made two Super League appearances for the Warriors last year, but is yet to feature for the first team this season.

Transition coach John Duffy said: “This is another opportunity for Logan at a side who are riding high in the Championship.

Logan AstleyLogan Astley
Logan Astley
"I know he’ll enjoy working under Sean Long and we look forward to seeing how he performs.”

Astley made his senior debut against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium last May.

He then featured again as part of the youthful side that faced Hull KR at Craven Park back in August.

This came alongside his commitments with the reserves, as he captained the side during their unbeaten 2022 campaign.

Featherstone are currently eight points clear at the top of the Championship table, with 15 wins out of their opening 16 games.

