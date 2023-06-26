The 20-year-old halfback will spend the next month with the Championship leaders.

Astley made two Super League appearances for the Warriors last year, but is yet to feature for the first team this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transition coach John Duffy said: “This is another opportunity for Logan at a side who are riding high in the Championship.

Logan Astley

"I know he’ll enjoy working under Sean Long and we look forward to seeing how he performs.”

Astley made his senior debut against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium last May.

He then featured again as part of the youthful side that faced Hull KR at Craven Park back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This came alongside his commitments with the reserves, as he captained the side during their unbeaten 2022 campaign.