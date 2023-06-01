News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors youngster Ramon Silva joins Championship club on loan for the rest of the season

Wigan Warriors youngster Ramon Silva has joined Toulouse Olympique on loan for the remainder of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old is already used to life in the Championship, having spent the last few months with London Broncos, as well as enjoying previous spells with Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders.

Last season, Silva was a regular in the reserves side that went on to enjoy Grand Final success, but is still awaiting his debut for Wigan’s first team.

Warriors transition Coach, John Duffy said: “This is a further opportunity for Ramon to continue his development playing week in, week out in a full time environment as well as the new culture that comes with playing in France.

Ramon SilvaRamon Silva
“A huge thank you to Mick Eccles at London for all the hard work he has put in helping Ramon with the past few months. We look forward to observing Ramon further over the remainder of the 2023 season.”

