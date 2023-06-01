The 21-year-old is already used to life in the Championship, having spent the last few months with London Broncos, as well as enjoying previous spells with Widnes Vikings and North Wales Crusaders.

Last season, Silva was a regular in the reserves side that went on to enjoy Grand Final success, but is still awaiting his debut for Wigan’s first team.

Warriors transition Coach, John Duffy said: “This is a further opportunity for Ramon to continue his development playing week in, week out in a full time environment as well as the new culture that comes with playing in France.

Ramon Silva