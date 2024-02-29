News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Warriors youngster returns from Championship loan spell ahead of season kick-off

Prop forward Harvey Wilson has returned to Wigan Warriors before making a competitive appearance for Widnes Vikings in 2024.
By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old Reserves Grand Final winner had linked up with Allan Coleman’s side on a season-long loan for 2024, but has returned to his parent club.

Read More
Wigan Warriors supporters receive classy response from Penrith Panthers followin...

The DCBL Stadium outfit shared: “The club can confirm that Harvey Wilson has returned to Wigan Warriors.

General view of the DW Stadium, home of Wigan WarriorsGeneral view of the DW Stadium, home of Wigan Warriors
General view of the DW Stadium, home of Wigan Warriors
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank Harvey for his efforts whilst on loan and wish him all the best.”

He also previously featured for Oldham in League 1 on dual-registration in 2023, scoring twice in seven appearances.

Related topics:OldhamLeague 1