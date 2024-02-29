Wigan Warriors youngster returns from Championship loan spell ahead of season kick-off
Prop forward Harvey Wilson has returned to Wigan Warriors before making a competitive appearance for Widnes Vikings in 2024.
The 20-year-old Reserves Grand Final winner had linked up with Allan Coleman’s side on a season-long loan for 2024, but has returned to his parent club.
The DCBL Stadium outfit shared: “The club can confirm that Harvey Wilson has returned to Wigan Warriors.
“We would like to thank Harvey for his efforts whilst on loan and wish him all the best.”