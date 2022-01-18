Wigan Warriors youngsters selected in the England Students Women’s squad
A pair of Wigan Warriors youngsters have been included in the England Students Women’s squad for 2022.
Kaitlin Hilton and Gabi Leigh are among the 22 players from 17 colleges and universities who have been named.
The side operates within the remit of the England Community Lions programme, and the squad is selected by the management team and coaches Conor Meese and Ellis Pascall.
Conor Meese said: “A massive congratulations to everyone who has been selected following really competitive trials.
“Representing England is the pinnacle of Rugby League in this country, and all those selected will be brimming with pride and excitement at the prospect of representing their country.
“We have a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, which will hopefully compete well in this year’s President’s Cup and Pankhurst Cup fixtures.
“Training will be intense and enjoyable, with everyone competing to gain a starting place. It’s going to be an exciting challenge to get the team to clicking in a short space of time, but all the management team can’t wait to get going.”
